Back-to-school time has been much more eventful than usual this year in the Grand Island area.
On the bright side, two new elementary school buildings opened in Grand Island — Jefferson and Stolley Park.
These are beautiful buildings that will enhance learning for students at these schools.
At the old Jefferson Elementary School, students and staff endured numerous distractions throughout the day because the open design layout of the school made it noisy and unfit for serious learning.
Then — speaking of endurance — during the last two years, Jefferson students were bused to the former Starr Elementary School building while the new Jefferson was being built.
This meant long days for the students as they got up early to catch the bus and then were driven back across town at the end of the school day.
Now the Jefferson students and teachers are back home at a brand new school building. Learning should really take off.
At Stolley Park, the old school was cramped, with some offices and classrooms even being in former closets and storage areas.
Stolley Park students and teachers, though, were fortunate enough for the last two years to experience a new school. Their classes were held at the new Starr Elementary School just down Stolley Park Road. They shared that school with Starr students and staff.
Now, they have their own school. Gone are the days of cramped spaces and crowded classrooms.
Stolley Park Elementary School has a rich history and now it will continue in a new building at the same location.
The new Jefferson and Stolley Park schools, as well as the new Starr and additions at Shoemaker Elementary and Barr Middle School, were thanks to the $69.9 million bond issue that voters approved in 2014.
Grand Island residents showed strong support for local education and it is paying off now as the bond issue projects are being completed.
On the negative side to the start of school, Grand Island Senior High was all set to launch the school year and the beginning of the GISH academies when the start of classes was delayed because of the detection of mold in one wing of the school.
School officials handled the situation correctly in delaying the start of classes, closing the school down to allow mold remediation processes to be carried out, and being transparent in what was going on.
However, mistakes were made that allowed the mold to form in the first place. School officials certainly are rethinking their strategy of shutting the wing of the school down, including the air conditioning, that didn’t allow air to circulate through the building.
It may have been a case of attempting to save money that will actually cost the district more. The old saying “penny wise and pound foolish” comes to mind.
Now that the only mold concerns are in one classroom, GISH classes will start Tuesday. The new academies are a big transition that gets going this year for all students. Students, staff, parents and the public in general are all excited for the academies and to see how they enhance learning and prepare students for life beyond high school.