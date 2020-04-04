A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to all the Central Nebraskans who have completed their 2020 Census form.
Howard County was the first county in the state to surpass 50% of its households completing their forms, with 51.4% in statistics released earlier this week.
Hall County, with a much larger number of households, had almost 40%, which is a very good early response. It ranks 32nd among Nebraska’s 93 counties.
Other area counties’ response rate are: Valley, 44.1%; Adams and Buffalo, 42.2%; Boone and Hamilton, 41.9%; Cedar, 40.6%; Custer, 37.6%; Nance, 35.8%; Sherman, 35.2%; Merrick, 35%; Greeley, 33.1%; and Loup, 24.4%.
Nebraska as a whole is among the top states in response rate. It ranks third at 41.2%.
Wednesday was Census Day, the official beginning of the 10-year census, but Census invitations began arriving in mailboxes on March 12. Since then, numerous reminders have been mailed.
“This high level of response should lead to a more accurate census, as people do a better job filling it out on their own, taking time to think through the responses versus tending to be rushed or hesitant to give information to a census taker in personal interviews with households that didn’t respond,” said David Drozd, research coordinator with the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Drozd said more census mailings — including paper forms — will be coming over the next couple weeks.
Anyone can complete the form online at my2020census.gov in one of 13 languages or by phone at (844) 330-2020 (English) or (844) 468-2020 (Spanish).
Coronavirus precautions essential
We also salute everyone who has been doing their part by staying home as much as possible and following social distancing guidelines.
It’s because of everyone’s compliance with health officials’ recommendations that the Central District and the state as a whole will be able to control the spread of the coronavirus and rebound more quickly than some areas of the country.
Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties were slow to find cases of the coronavirus through testing, but since the first case was diagnosed, the number of cases has increased daily and it is expected there will be hundreds more cases before the pandemic ends.
Following is a recommendation from the Central District Health Department:
“It is absolutely essential to stay away from others whenever you can. We know that we have community wide-spread. We also know that some people carry the virus but have no or very mild symptoms, so they continue to be out in the community. This means that when you are around others, you put yourself and others at risk for catching COVID-19. Limit your outings to stores as much as possible and only send one family member into the store at a time. If you are sick, stay away from others. Remember, it is important for everyone to wash their hands often and well.”
The Central District says our community is being targeted by the COVID-19 virus and the choices we each make in the coming days are absolutely critical to reducing the number of people who become infected with the virus.
