A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the veterans of Central Nebraska.
With Veterans Day coming up on Monday, it’s important to note that Nebraska’s 122,311 veterans make up almost 10% of the state’s adult population. Almost 50% of them are 65 or older and almost 39% served in the Vietnam War era.
Even though half of them are at retirement age, almost 70% of Nebraska’s veterans are in the labor force, with an unemployment rate of 3.8%. These are 2017 statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Our veterans continue to contribute to their communities — in government, in the work force, as volunteers.
We owe them a great debt for their military service, but that service didn’t end when they left the military. They brought their dedication to the greater good back to their communities and can always be counted on to do their part.
It’s notable that nationwide, 69.6% of veterans cast ballots in the last presidential election, compared to 60.6% of non-veterans. The percentage is probably even higher in Nebraska, as Nebraskans are more likely to vote than the general U.S. population.
As our community observes Veterans Day, be sure to find ways to make sure that the veterans you know are honored. Also, remember that “A Salute to Heroes: A Veterans Day Concert” will be presented by the 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard at 7 p.m. Saturday at Grand Island Senior High School auditorium. There is no admission charge.
Event to show immigrants’ journey
We also salute the Multicultural Coalition, which is holding a new event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Stuhr Museum, the “Immigrant Story Walk: Stepping into New Americans’ Shoes.”
At this event, people can learn about the official United States immigration system through a game that challenges participants to go through steps of naturalization.
Grand Island is a very diverse community and this will be an opportunity to celebrate new American citizens who have been through Multicultural Coalition programming, as well as to educate community members on the multi-faceted immigration system.
The coalition has helped naturalize 49 people since January, and 102 people since 2017. New citizens will be recognized at the event and Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet will attend to register new citizens to vote.
This is a fundraiser for the Multicultural Coalition and tickets are $50 each. The event will include substantial hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and the immigration simulation experience.
