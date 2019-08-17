A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to a group of young people visiting Grand Island this month from all over the world.
Up With People, featuring 100 members from 15 countries, will be in Grand Island for seven days during the Nebraska State Fair, performing short shows at the fair as well as a large show at Grand Island Senior High.
But some of them have already been in Grand Island making preparations and volunteering with various causes. A few were at the mobile pantry food distribution sponsored by Trinity United Methodist Church’s Loaves & Fishes ministry last Saturday.
Up With People’s members volunteer in every community they visit.
According to the advance team, the young people will be volunteering at the State Fair for one day, as well as working with Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, Hope Harbor, Central Nebraska Humane Society and other organizations throughout the week. They will also put on workshops in schools and work with kids to spread their positive messages throughout the community.
Up With People will be in Grand Island from Aug. 26 through Sept. 2 with the big show taking place at GISH at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31.
The group has been looking for host families, who provide beds for the cast members. Host families will get one whole day to spend with the member they host and two complimentary tickets for the GISH show.
To sign up to become a host family, those interested can go to upwithpeople.org/GrandIsland or call Anne-Marie Brandstotter at (720) 512-4510.
$25,000 grant to help Centura district train students to weld
We also salute Centura Public Schools, which has been awarded a $25,000 grant, one of the largest grants given by America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education.
The grant will help enhance the school district’s science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum.
To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers nominated a school or school district to compete for a merit-based grant of either $10,000 or $25,000. School districts that were nominated then submitted a grant application describing their STEM-focused project.
Centura will use the grant funds to relocate and expand its welding work space by purchasing additional welding equipment and a ventilation system.
It is so encouraging to see what school districts in rural areas throughout Central Nebraska are doing to better prepare their students to enter the workforce.