A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to all the local volunteers who are responsible for the success of the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots giving campaigns, as well as the many generous donors who share whatever they can with those in need through these programs and the Christmas Cheer campaign.
Volunteer bell ringers were already out around the community during the past week and there will be more out accepting donations for the Salvation Army throughout the Christmas season. The goal for this year’s red kettle campaign is $98,000, as this is a major source of support for the Salvation Army’s operations throughout the year.
It has been made even easier to donate as people may now support the event with their mobile devices. A sign above the kettle allows you to contribute with your Android or iPhone. You just put your phone up to the sign and you will be asked how much you want to donate. You can also write a check and slip it in a kettle.
As for Toys for Tots, the Heartland United Way has dropoff locations all around town for people to donate new, unwrapped toys for the annual distribution to families in need. There are volunteers who help collect these toys from the dropoff sites through the giving deadline of Dec. 11, but the need for volunteers is greatest when it’s time to display all the toys that have been collected in the Quilt Room of the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center and help parents select presents for their children.
This year, the toys will be distributed on Dec. 16. Each year, the effort provides toys to about 2,000 kids. In addition to toys donated by the public, many of United Way’s Pacesetter businesses are doing toy drives.
And last, but not least, there’s Christmas Cheer, which provides food vouchers to families in need so they can enjoy a traditional holiday meal. Last year, the program helped 2,794 individuals from 833 families.
Now in its 109th year, Christmas Cheer is still making a difference in the lives of many local needy families, thanks to the generosity of Hall County citizens. This year’s goal is once again $60,000.
Qualifying families should receive their vouchers in the mail by Dec. 18, but donations will be accepted through Christmas. They should be designated as “Christmas Cheer” and dropped off at our office or mailed to The Independent at 422 W. First St., Grand Island, NE, 68801.
Thank you to all who are donating money and toys, as well as those who are giving their time in helping make these giving campaigns successful.
With the students’ best interests at heart
We also salute Grand Island Public Schools and especially the staffs at Walnut and Westridge middle schools who have done so much hard work to make it possible for their schools’ classifications in the state’s Accountability for a Quality Education System Today and Tomorrow (AQuESTT) program to improve.
Walnut Middle School has moved from “Needs Improvement” to “Good” and West-ridge Middle School has moved from “Good” to “Great.”
This is a sign of the dedication of the entire school district to providing a high quality education for all its students.
Superintendent Tawana Grover emphasized that the work is ongoing, saying, “Across the district we will continue to stay the course with our priorities of attendance, social-emotional learning and equity.”
