A hearty Saturday salute goes this week to Teresa Anderson and her staff at the Central District Health Department who have been working so hard for more than a month now to bring COVID-19 testing to the three-county district and tell us all how we can stay healthy and stop the spread.
Anderson’s daily warnings about how serious the situation is aren’t what we want to hear, but they are what we need to hear. We must listen to our community’s medical experts. The coronavirus is a threat for which we have no cure and no vaccination, and it will only go away if we stop it from spreading. The best way to do that is by staying home and wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when we can’t stay home.
She says the virus’ peak in this area is still more than a week away. Our local health care system has been keeping up the fight, but it is being challenged and some stable patients have been transferred from CHI Health St. Francis to other hospitals with larger staffs and more ventilators.
The importance of the Central District Health Department’s role is underlined by the fact that it has been processing more than 1,000 phone calls a day. The office isn’t open to the public, but you can call (308) 385-5175 or use the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Information line. That number is (402) 552-6645.
Staying healthy and watching out for each other are our jobs during this pandemic.
City workers keep G.I. going
We also salute all the critical workers employed by the city of Grand Island who have been making sure that city services continue.
We saw that when the power went out during last Sunday’s high winds.
As Mayor Roger Steele said earlier this week during his update, all of us who live in Grand Island have the infrastructure and services we need because of the city workers.
“We all have fresh water, electricity, sanitary sewer service, solid waste disposal and well-maintained streets, in addition to life-saving police protection, fire protection and ambulance service, because our city employees have stayed on the job,” Steele said. “My ability to speak to you is because of the city’s IT Department continuing with its efforts to keep the work of City Hall connected.”
