A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Justin Hollister, an eighth grader at Grand Island Central Catholic and a Boy Scout in Troop 114, who recently put a gaga ball pit on the north grass area at Knickrehm Elementary School as part of his Eagle Scout project.
Hollister attended Knickrehm and said he wanted to create something that could be used by Knickrehm students, neighborhood kids and Cub Scouts, who have a troop chartered at the school, for a long time.
Mudd Jockies provided the labor to do the concrete work and The Home Depot donated supplies for the project. Hollister said he received donations of materials from a number of other local businesses to help with his project.
Troop 114 Scouts and their families also helped him to build the gaga ball pit, with about 10 people helping at one time on two different days.
The gaga ball pit was officially dedicated on Sept. 3. At the dedication ceremony, Hollister gave a speech and was able to play gaga ball with other Scouts and workers from Mudd Jockies who were in attendance.
This project will be a great benefit to the school and its students, giving them a fun way to be more physically active. Principal Rob Bishop said Knickrehm physical education teacher Clint Simmons has integrated the gaga ball pit into some of his lessons, giving the students their first lesson on how to play gaga ball and what the rules of the game are.
Hollister also became a role model, giving the school’s students a very concrete demonstration of how students can contribute to their school and their community.
We salute Hollister and all those who helped him complete his project, along with the Boy Scouts of America organization that prepares its members to take on leadership and community service roles in their communities.
Sertoma making a difference
Another salute goes to Third City Sertoma, which has made it possible for Grand Island Public Schools to purchase classroom equipment for the district’s deaf and hard-of-hearing program.
The service organization has donated $5,195 the GIPS Foundation within the last six months. Marty Scarborough and Melody Pebley, members of Third City Sertoma, were present at Thursday’s school board meeting to commemorate the donations. The money was collected through the organization’s regular fundraisers.
Scarborough said Third City Sertoma supports deaf and hard-of-hearing causes and has been in existence for about 45 years. He added the club has had a relationship with GIPS for 37 or 38 years.
Pebley, who serves as president of Third City Sertoma, said over the past two years, the club has shifted its focus to raising funds to purchase higher-tech equipment. She said the receivers, or microphones, that teachers wear in the classroom now have Bluetooth touch screens.
Several new students with hearing loss recently moved into the school district and this additional equipment will greatly help the district provide higher quality education to these students.
