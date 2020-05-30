A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to everyone at the Central Platte Natural Resources District and Hall County Planning Director Chad Nabity for all they have done during the past 16 years to build a flood control project along the Prairie, Silver and Moores creeks in northwest Grand Island.
It was announced this week that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is preparing to revise the floodplain maps for the area, reducing the floodplain and ultimately decreasing the number of properties required to have flood insurance.
The project was completed in February 2019 and the project partners have been working with FEMA on the maps since that time.
Nabity said that after Sept. 25, barring any valid appeals, property owners in the revised areas should contact their property insurance agent to discuss whether to change their flood insurance policies to preferred rate policies if they are no longer in the regulatory flood plain and contact their lender to determine if their loan still requires a flood insurance policy. He said a low-cost preferred rate policy is recommended as additional insurance for property that may still be in or near the revised flood risk areas, as flooding impacts are not covered by other forms of insurance.
According to CPNRD, the project is designed to hold massive amounts of floodwater, protecting 23,000 acres south of Highway 2 and west of Highway 281. The project includes four dry dam sites, one levee and detention cells that hold 5,000 acre-feet of water. It protects 2,800 urban, residential and commercial properties in western and northern Grand Island.
Nabity said the Upper/Prairie/Silver Moores Flood Control Project has saved Grand Island and area residents millions of dollars in potential flood damage.
The project has been a huge step forward for the area. We salute everyone who has worked so hard to see that we won’t once again see floodwaters covering large areas of Grand Island.
Looking forward to the fair
We also salute everyone involved with the Hall County Fair for the decision to proceed with the fair July 22-26.
It’s very good to know that Hall County 4-H’ers and FFA members will still be able to exhibit their projects, show their livestock and, for some of them, advance to the Nebraska State Fair.
The fair will follow COVID-19 protocols, of course, so no concerts or entertainment in a large venue are scheduled at this time.
But we still will have a county fair, which is so important to the youths of Hall County.
