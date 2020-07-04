Today is an Independence Day unlike any other.
A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to all the people in Central Nebraska who are expressing their patriotism, spending time with family and maybe even shooting off some fireworks, but are doing it safely — for themselves and the people around them.
This Fourth of July, there aren’t any parades. There aren’t any public fireworks shows in Grand Island, although there was one planned in Hastings on Friday night. People throughout our community are having backyard cookouts and small group picnics, but large events are not a good idea as we try to maintain the progress we have made in reducing the spread of the coronavirus in our communities.
Masks continue to be our best way of protecting ourselves and others when we’re out in public. We must not become complacent and toss our masks aside.
It is less likely that the virus will be spread when you’re outside, but social distancing is still important whenever possible. If you’re going to be closer than 6 feet, wear a mask.
There will be an end to this pandemic, but we aren’t there yet, so we can still be patriotic, enjoy our burgers and brats, spend lots of time outside and generally relax on this holiday weekend.
Maybe next Fourth of July our only concern will be just the mosquitoes and the heat.
GO! Passports boost retailers
We also salute the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce and Grow Grand Island for the GO! Passport Program they will be starting in August.
This two-and-a-half-month event will encourage people to check out local businesses, thereby, increasing income for businesses that have been reeling from the inability to open their stores during the pandemic.
The chamber and Grow Grand Island are accepting applications from businesses interested in being a stop on the passport. To apply, go online to https://www.gichamber.com/look-local.-grow-local.
Once participating businesses are selected, consumers will be able to pick up their passport card at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce office or any participating business.
