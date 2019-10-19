A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Danyka Galvan, a Northwest High School student who presented her research paper about the education system in Sierra Leone at the Nebraska Youth Institute last March and was chosen to represent Nebraska this week at the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute in Des Moines, Iowa.
After the Nebraska event, she received feedback on areas to improve in her research and she then prepared it for presentation at the Global Youth Institute.
At the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute, the student delegates “present and discuss their findings with international experts and their peers, connect with other students from around the world, tour cutting-edge industrial and research facilities and take part in symposium discussions with global leaders in science, industry, and policy,” according to the institute’s website.
During her research, Galvan discovered that few girls are able to get an education in Sierra Leone because of teen pregnancies and education generally isn’t available because of poverty. She identified some issues facing education in the country and solutions to those issues.
Galvan presented her research findings during a roundtable discussion Friday. This experience has given her the opportunity to meet people from around the world and learn more about their cultures.
At the Nebraska Youth Institute, she also was recognized as a Borlaug Scholar and received a $500 scholarship. She said at the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute, she would be able to sign up for various internship opportunities.
It is so heartening to hear of high school students who are being given the opportunities to expand their horizons at a young age and shown ways to learn more about the world and make it better.
A filmmaker at age 15
We also salute Kaylie Waite, a 15-year-old from Lincoln whose 15-minute short film, “Take One,” was premiered at the Prairie Lights Film Festival at the Grand Theatre in Grand Island a week ago.
The film tells the story of a group of kids who “get more than they ask for” when they take more candy than they deserve on Halloween night.
Waite first dreamed of making her own film when she was 11, wrote a script at that time and has worked with various versions of the story over the years to the point of completing her film this year.
She got some help from veteran filmmakers, including Mark Popejoy, the film festival’s master of ceremonies, but this is her production and the local film festival gave her the opportunity to see her first film on the big screen at the Grand.
The film festival, which just completed its seventh year, provides an audience for Nebraska filmmakers. This year, 41 film were shown and all of them were written and/or directed by Nebraskans.
