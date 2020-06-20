A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the communities of Ord and Loup City, which received Project of the Year awards from the Public Alliance for Community Energy (ACE).
They won these awards through voting on ACE’s Facebook page and each was awarded a plaque and $200 to be used toward future community betterment projects.
The Ord project recognized by ACE was a picnic shelter and table installed at Anderson Island located in a city park next to the North Loup River. The site provides access to the river, which is used for kayaking, canoeing and tubing.
The Loup City project made much-needed upgrades of flooring and kitchen countertops in the Sherman County Senior Center, allowing the center to continue to provide meals to local senior citizens, as well as a gathering place for the community.
These communities used the funds provided by ACE to make impacts on quality of life for their residents.
Farm families dedicated to feeding the world
We also salute all the area farm families who are receiving Aksarben Pioneer Farm and Heritage Farm awards. These awards recognize farms that have been owned by one family for 100 (Pioneer) or 150 (Heritage) consecutive years.
The Aksarben Foundation, Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers are honoring 122 farm families across the state and many of them are in Central Nebraska.
“We’re proud to recognize these Nebraska farm families each year. The dedication and perseverance demonstrated by these families is a testament to the strong Nebraska values that set our state apart and have been making Aksarben proud, for over 120 years,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president.
The awards typically are presented at county fairs in the summer, but with some counties not having their fairs this year, other arrangements are being made to recognize the families for their commitment to agriculture and their communities.
Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said his organization will work with its regional managers, county Farm Bureau leaders and county fair managers to set up times to deliver the awards.
“Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to help sponsor these farm family awards and are happy to share in this tribute,” Nelson said. “Nebraska Farm Bureau’s heritage and continuous mission is to serve Nebraska farm and ranch families, and these awards recognize the commitment to preserve and build Nebraska agriculture for future generations.”
Agriculture is extremely important to Nebraska’s economy and its way of life. We salute these families for continuing to grow the crops and livestock that feed Nebraska, the United States and people around the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.