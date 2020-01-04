A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to all the people of Central Nebraska who have turned the corner into a new year and resolved to have an optimistic, encouraging approach as we enter 2020.
2019 was a very difficult year for many and the people of Central Nebraska endured, getting past all the difficulties that came with a record year of rain, as well as financial struggles and, for some, health struggles.
This has been evident in The Independent’s letters to the editor as it has seemed that everyone had something to complain about.
But now it is 2020 and we can start anew. We can resolve to be encouraging and uplifting to everyone we encounter. We can resolve to be optimistic about the year ahead. And we can be proactive in making this a better year.
If something good happens to you, make sure everyone knows about it. If something bad happens to you, slide past it and keep looking for the good.
All the complaining and bullying we see on social media can drag us down. But there are so many good things going on around us every day that we don’t even notice.
We can resolve to look for the good, ignore the bad and make the good happen.
Have a happy new year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.