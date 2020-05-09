This week is National Nurses Week and it couldn’t come at a more apt time for saluting the frontline health care workers in our community. A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the nurses throughout Central Nebraska, from the hospitals to medical clinics, long-term care facilities and home health providers.
They are all being very careful to protect themselves as they serve their patients, but still they are putting their lives on the line as they care for the thousands of people suffering from COVID-19.
Nursing students who are graduating this month without the normal hoopla of commencement ceremonies also deserve recognition and thanks. Nursing is a profession that has been growing and qualified nurses are in great demand as our country’s population ages. We need all the nurses we can get and we appreciate everyone who is answering this calling.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center is participating in a national effort to encourage health care workers to share their pandemic stories through the HERO Registry. It will help speed clinical studies that address unmet needs for health care workers.
All health care professionals are being asked to participate, including nurses, therapists, physicians, emergency responders, food service workers, environmental services workers, interpreters and transporters.
The HERO registry is an attempt to form a large national community of health care providers to help understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
There is no cost to enroll in the HERO Registry and registration takes only a few minutes. Health care workers can participate as much or as little as they like in surveys and other opportunities. For more information or to register, go to https://heroesresearch.org.
We salute our community’s nurses and all the health care workers who are giving so much of themselves in this stressful time.
Heartland Lutheran
principal will be missed
We also salute Tim Leech, who has been the chief school administrator at Heartland Lutheran High School for the past four years and has worked there since 2012, as he prepares to leave Grand Island.
He has accepted a calling to become the preschool through eighth grade principal at Faith Lutheran High School in Eustis, Fla. He and his wife, Beth, an English teacher at Heartland Lutheran, will be moving from Grand Island, Neb., to Grand Island, Fla.
At Heartland Lutheran, Leech has worn many hats, serving as the school’s activities/athletic director, its head football coach and a teacher of “just about everything,” including history, physical education, science and theology. He will not teach or coach in his new principal role in Florida.
Students and teachers alike at Heartland Lutheran shout his praises, emphasizing how much he has cared about all of them as he has worked to ensure that the school provides the best education possible to its students.
We wish him and his wife the best in this new endeavor.
