A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Hall County Historical Society, the Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society, Cairo Roots Museum, Clipper Publishing Co., Doniphan Herald, Grand Island Public Library, Maltman Memorial Public Library and Stuhr Museum, who joined with The Grand Island Independent in the Hall County Newspaper Digitization Project. We also salute all those who have generously helped fund this project.
The first phase of the project has been completed as the funds to digitize seven newspapers in their entirety and The Independent up to 1900 have been raised. As more funds are raised, more newspapers will be added to the digital community archives.
The Hall County Nebraska Digital Community Archives can be found at hallcountyne.advantage-preservation.com. Due to the generous financial support of the community, this site is free and open to the public.
This collaborative project has been led by Michelle Setlik of the historical society and Deb Waggoner and Laura Mattingly of the genealogical society, among others.
Because of their organizational and fundraising work, anyone who wants to do research in newspapers published in the 19th century has had their work made much easier.
Donations can be made online through the Hall County Historical Society at www.hallnehistory.com/store with a designation of “Newspaper Project” in the designated project section or by check made payable to the Hall County Historical Society, 603 N. Plum St., Grand Island, NE 68801.
Library becomes community center
We also salute the Grand Island Public Library as it continues to update its services and outreach to the community now that the renovation project has been completed.
When Ed Meedel, Grand Island Public Library board president, and Library Director Steve Fosselman presented the library’s annual report to the Grand Island City Council Tuesday, they emphasized that the library has become a community center.
Of the 2.169 million patron uses of the library’s services last year, 314,209 were checkouts of books and other resources, but there more than 102,725 computer and wireless sessions and more than a million Facebook and Twitter reaches. There were 242,000 visitors to the library last year.
Dinsdales’ philanthropy well known
We also salute Tom and Kim Dinsdale of Grand Island, who were honored Thursday by the Nebraska Greats Foundation with the Andra Franklin Service Award.
The foundation provides medical assistance to in-need former athletes from Nebraska’s 16 four-year colleges and universities. The Dinsdales hosted a Nebraska Greats fundraiser in Grand Island last summer.
“Recognized as two of Nebraska’s most generous philanthropists, whenever and wherever there is a need, the Dinsdales are close by,” the foundation said.
Tom and Kim Dinsdale are well known in our community as they have contributed to so many important causes, from Heartland United Way to Stuhr Museum, Leadership Tomorrow to Grand Island Habitat for Humanity. This award signifies that their impact reaches far beyond Central Nebraska.
