A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the United Veterans Club and the volunteers involved in replacing the flagpoles at Hall County Veterans Park.
The 370 new steel poles that made their public debut during the Fourth of July weekend were purchased locally from Chief Industries. The club is accepting donations from anyone who would like to help with the cost of replacing the poles.
The old ones had deteriorated and had begun to bend at the bottom, so the replacements were needed. But the old poles are available to anyone who can make use of them at no cost. They are stacked up behind the United Veterans Club building on Capital Avenue.
In addition to taking down the poles Monday evening, volunteers folded the flags and put them in containers. The poles and flags will come out again just before Veterans Day.
The poles aren’t left up permanently at Hall County Veterans Park because of the difficulty mowing around them. But having them up during holidays is appreciated by the community.
This is a fitting tribute to Grand Island’s veterans and the Hall County residents who have died while serving in the military.
Family First Academy seeks to meet community’s needs
We also salute the Family First Academy, a fund under the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, which has been set up to provide an innovative approach to meeting the child care needs of our community.
Family First plans to provide high-quality, reduced-fee child care 24 hours a day to meet the needs of families and employers who operate with three shifts a day.
Along with child care, the organization will provide educational programs on such topics as parenting, nutrition, financial planning and budgeting. It also will issue vouchers to program participants that will help with purchases of gas, groceries and larger items such as washing machines and mattresses.
To help Family First Academy in its mission, individuals can support its work at any time of the year through the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation at www.gicf.org.
To learn more about Family First Academy and the impact it will have on families and the Grand Island area economy, visit its website at www.familyfirstacademy.org.
