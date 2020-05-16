A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Grand Island high school students, AOK Ladies and employees from Bandits Bar and Abbey Carpets N’ More who joined with the Grand Generation Center staff to provide 329 bags of groceries to area senior residents Wednesday.
The food was bought with money from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act and a donation from Amur Equipment Finance, based in Grand Island. The Midland Area Agency on Aging, based in Hastings, used the government funding to provide groceries to residents of the eight counties it serves, including Hall County.
On Wednesday, 230 bags went to people who receive home-delivered meals. Seventy bags were given to people who pick up lunches each weekday at the senior center. The other bags were sent to seniors in Doniphan and Wood River.
The project was a two-day operation. On Tuesday, 45 workers and volunteers bagged the groceries using an assembly line technique. About 40 drivers helped with the delivery effort Wednesday.
Each paper bag contained 17 items, including celery, carrots, cheese crackers, peanut butter, apples, oranges and Oreo cookies.
The federal money is meant to help people deal with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the same program, Midland Area Agency on Aging sent out 270 baskets of food last week to its care management and CHOICES clients in Hall County. CHOICES stands for Choosing Home or In-Community Elder Services.
As long as the pandemic continues, people can pick up lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the Grand Generation Center. Some who pick up those lunches have little contact with anyone else during the pandemic. So they appreciate driving up to see people each day.
We salute everyone who came together to make this food distribution possible and the Grand Generation Center for seeing to it that local senior citizens can get nutritious lunches every weekday even though the center is unable to be open during the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.