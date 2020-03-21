A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Overfield family — George, Debbie and Geo — who have given the Grand Island Community so much joy for more than 20 years at Super Bowl, which closed its doors for good this week.
The Overfields are selling the 20-acre property to a Red Cloud man who has plans to turn the longtime bowling center into a car museum. The sale had been planned in late April, but when the April state women’s bowling tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus, the Overfields decided on Tuesday to go ahead and close the business now, since the state has recommended against gatherings of more than 10 people.
The final night of league bowling was Monday, when the members of the Miller Time had a super time at Super Bowl.
Geo said Monday night “was a blast. We had a great, fun last night. Nobody knew it was going to be our last night at the time. It was just a fun Monday night.”
The Overfields assumed ownership of the bowling center, with six other people, in 1997. They eventually became the sole owners.
The bowling center, at East Bismark and South Cherry streets, was rebuilt after the 1980 tornadoes at a cost of $4.5 million. It has been known for its after-school bowling club, which formed friendships between kids who wouldn’t have met otherwise.
After operating the center for close to 25 years, George Overfield, who is 74, said the sale is a “bittersweet moment.” He has enjoyed both the people and the competition of bowling.
We salute and thank the Overfields for all they have done for the community and wish the best to the new owner, who will take possession on April 2 of the 30,000-square foot building and the surrounding property.
