A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to all the volunteers who helped with the search for Caspurr, a cat lost in Grand Island in November when his owner, Dean Fritzell, stopped in town during his move to California.
There was a happy ending for Caspurr and Fritzell because the people at Voice for Companion Animals and others who learned of Caspurr’s plight online wouldn’t give up.
Over a period of more than three weeks, they handed out fliers, posted online and put up motion cameras near spots where the cat had been spotted.
On Dec. 10, a woman spotted Caspurr under a mobile home and alerted the volunteers after seeing the fliers. Voice for Companion Animals’ volunteers set out a humane trap and shortly after midnight on Dec. 14 he entered the trap.
Caspurr had been injured and was taken to a veterinarian’s office for treatment. He recovered and was doing well when his owner arrived Sunday to take him home. During the time of Caspurr’s recovery, he was under the care of the volunteers of Voice for Companion Animals at 524 S. Webb Road.
The nonprofit depends on donations and grants for its funding. This year, it has helped nearly 90 individuals through its AniMeals program. It also works with other agencies to help keep pets safe.
To help as a volunteer or to donate or get additional information, visit the group’s website at www.voiceforcompanionanimals.com or visit its Facebook or Twitter page. It can be reached by phone at (308) 675-3445 or (402) 527-8228.
Making sure hundreds
have a merrier Christmas
We also salute the hundreds of volunteers who helped to prepare and serve the annual community Christmas dinner at St. Pauls Lutheran Church and the annual Christmas Eve lunch at St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.
The Christmas dinner at St. Pauls has been served annually for 22 years. Ed Meedel, coordinator of the annual event, said the church prepared to serve about 1,000 meals to those who eat at the church and those who are delivered a meal.
Preparation began on Dec. 21, with volunteers roasting about 800 pounds of turkey before Christmas, as well as preparing all the side dishes. St. Pauls members and community members also baked pies for the dinner.
Meedel said that while many of the volunteers are St. Pauls members, the church also invites community members to volunteer at the event.
At St. Mary’s, the Knights of Columbus serve Christmas Eve lunch every year. This year they packed 275 meals to be sent out through Meals on Wheels and served about 300 people at the church.
These two annual events are such great ways to meet the needs of the less fortunate as well as to provide an opportunity for people who live alone to have fellowship with others at Christmas.
