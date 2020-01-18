A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Grand Island Liederkranz, which is beginning a yearlong celebration of its 150th anniversary.
The opening ceremony for the celebration will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Liederkranz ballroom. The doors open at 3:30. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Mayor Roger Steele, John Dahlstrom of the Hall County Historical Society and Stuhr Museum curator Kari Stofer will speak. The Liederkranz German Singers will perform, also.
Following the ceremony, there will be free tours of the building, providing the public the chance to see parts of the historic structure built in 1911 that only members normally have access to.
The Liederkranz was founded on Nov. 7, 1870, and was incorporated on Jan. 2, 1871. The word “Liederkranz” is German for “Song Wreath” or “Circle of Song.”
The founders of the Liederkranz “established it basically as a singing society so that their members could continue to share the arts, singing and their common German culture,” said Karen Borgheiinck, a member of the 150th anniversary committee.
We will hear a lot more about the Liederkranz and its place in Grand Island’s history this year, with many anniversary events planned through Nov. 7, including four in April.
We salute the current members of the Liederkranz, join in their celebration and also salute the people who were integral in the club’s success throughout its 150 years.
Child care center a step closer
We also salute everyone involved in efforts to create the Stick Creek Kids Child Development Center in Wood River.
Wood River dearly needs a child care center that can complement the preschool for 4-year-olds offered by the local school district. The plan is for Stick Creek Kids to offer a 3-year-old preschool program, summer programming and before and after school care.
Last July, Wood River Vision 20/20 and Stick Creek Kids Child Development Center announced the purchase of the former Good Samaritan Society-Wood River building.
Good Samaritan Society agreed to the reduced market rate of $100,000 on the building with a $1.4 million tax-assessed value. It had closed the nursing home at the time of the flooding in Wood River last March.
It was in 2017 that Wood River Vision 20/20 began exploring the child care demand in the community. Responses to a child care survey showed 65 households would consider using child care in Wood River if it were available.
The Stick Creek Kids capital campaign set a goal of nearly $2 million to remodel and furnish the new nonprofit child care center to serve children ages 6 weeks to 12 years. Any excess funds will be held in a fund to help provide long-term financial sustainability and provide scholarships for low-income children to attend the center.
The capital campaign was boosted by the announcement this week that the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation would award it a $60,000 discretionary grant over the next three years. But donations are still needed.
Checks payable to the Wood River Community Centennial Foundation can be mailed to: PO Box 493, Wood River NE 68883. As an IRS approved 501c3 nonprofit corporation, contributions are eligible for a tax deduction.
