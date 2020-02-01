A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the children presenting “Pan” and “Law and Order: Fairy Tale Unit, Episode 2” this weekend at the Liederkranz.
It’s a treat for the children and the community every time the Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Children’s Theatre gives Grand Island’s youngest thespians the chance to showcase their talents on the stage.
The latest productions premiered on Friday night and will be presented again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The casts include 42 children from third through eighth grades. For some of the older children, this provides an annual opportunity for them to hone their theater skills and prepare for the theater programs in high school.
This year they’re presenting a shortened version of “Peter Pan” in “Pan,” as well as a second episode of the “Law and Order: Fairy Tale Unit” that was presented last year.
Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for those under 3 years old. They can be bought at Ace Hardware, from a cast member or at the door.
Private schools important to Grand Island
We also salute Grand Island’s private schools as Grand Island Central Catholic was celebrating National Catholic Schools Week this week and Trinity Lutheran School was celebrating National Lutheran Schools Week.
Heartland Lutheran High School’s students also got involved, visiting Trinity Lutheran to share hot chocolate with the younger students on Thursday.
Grand Island is blessed with high-quality schools for children of all ages, both private and public schools. But the private education provided at Trainity Lutheran and Central Catholic also provides their students smaller class sizes and more one-on-one learning.
The staffs and students take pride in their schools and shere their faith every day, but they also are very busy learning the same information and skills taught in public schools, preparing for productive lives as adults.
Grand Island is enriched by its diversity of educational opportunities.
