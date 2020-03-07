A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to our area schools for all the innovative classroom programs they are using to get students of all ages excited about learning.
The Independent reported on two examples this week, first with the science fair conducted by the Central City Public Schools and then with Global March Book Madness at Newell Elementary School in Grand Island.
In Central City, 69 students in various science classes presented individual research projects on a variety of subjects during the science fair.
The students chose their research topics on subjects they had a personal interest in and/or something in which they want to pursue a career.
They presented their science projects to the public in the gym before going into classrooms to speak about them in front of various judges, who rated the students on the scientific value of their research, their ability to speak in a clear and concise manner and the clarity of their poster.
This program challenges the students to learn more about a specific topic than what they cover in science class and helps them develop the research skills they will need in the future, both in high school and in continuing their education in college. Ultimately, it is helping them take the steps toward a career, possibly discovering how they can make a living doing what they’re learning in school.
Global March Book Madness at Newell Elementary, developed by Princial Nate Balcom six years ago, is all about getting kids excited about reading. It takes the idea from the NCAA basketball tournament bracket sports fans fill out each March, but the Newell kids are filling out brackets with their favorite books.
There’s a picture book bracket for the younger students and a chapter book bracket for the more accomplished readers.
This was such a great idea for building enthusiasm about reading that Balcom now has 25,153 students in 45 states, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, China, Japan and Pakistan participating in Global March Book Madness.
Along with actually reading the books and building their literacy skills, the students are learning about reading graphs as they look at the results from voting locally and among all 25,000 kids. It must also provide a geography lesson as the Newell students learn where these other states and countries are and are able to see what kinds of books are most interesting to students there.
These are just two examples. There are many others that are getting kids excited about learning at each school.
