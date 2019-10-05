A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce staff that has organized another stupendous Harvest of Harmony this year, as well as the many volunteers who make the event possible.
With 97 bands set to march in today’s Harvest of Harmony parade, followed by 27 bands taking part in the field competition at Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium, there will be a lot of excitement for young and old in Grand Island today.
The parade route will be lined with people of all ages, most of them not minding the chilly, possibly wet weather. This is something people from across the state look forward to each fall.
Along with the high school bands, the parade lineup includes the University of Nebraska at Omaha marching band, plus 75 floats and the 28 Miss Harvest of Harmony candidates.
Now in its 78th year the Harvest of Harmony is a family tradition, with former high school marching band members now watching their children and grandchildren march up the Eddy Street underpass and through Grand Island’s downtown.
The parade begins at 8:15 a.m. and should be done by 11:30. If you can’t make it to Railside to watch the parade in person, it will be televised on NTV.
We also salute the Grand Island police who will be busy helping in any way they can to make the event go smoothly, as well as carrying out their regular duties of policing the community.
And it’s great to have the addition of Hear Grand Island’s Harvest of Comedy on Saturday night at the Prairie Pride Brewing Co. at 115 S. South Front St.
The event will feature touring comedian Mallory Wallace of Lincoln.
There is no charge for this 21-and-older-only show, but seating is limited in Prairie Pride’s Brew Room so those attending should plan on getting there early; seating will start at 8 p.m. The show will run from 9 to 11. Freewill donations will be accepted and go directly to the comedians to help with show expenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.