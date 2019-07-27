A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Central Platte Natural Resources District for its dedication to providing the Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival annually in Grand Island.
The festival has received two Izaak Walton League of America awards within the last couple weeks. Most recently, on Thursday the Grand Island affiliate presented a statewide education award to the NRD. On July 17 the national organization presented its Honor Roll Award to Kelly Cole and Marcia Lee, festival coordinators, for their efforts to educate youths about natural resources through the Groundwater Festival.
More than 30,000 students from across the state have attended the festival in its 30 years in Grand Island. The locally developed event has also been replicated in 42 states in the United States, as well as Mexico, Canada, India and the United Kingdom.
It was started by The Groundwater Foundation, but in 2005 the foundation turned it over to the Central Platte NRD, which has now conducted 15 festivals.
This May marked the 30th year that the festival has brought professionals together to teach youths about all aspects of groundwater. Lee said the message students take in has remained the same — groundwater is a precious resource and we all have a part in protecting and preserving it.
A change that will take effect in 2020 is a shift from inviting both fourth- and fifth-grade students to only fifth-graders, since the Nebraska Department of Education determined that the festival best correlates with new science standards for fifth grade.
Central Community College and College Park have provided their campuses at no cost for all 30 years.
We salute the NRD, Lee and Cole, as well as all the people and organizations that come together each year to make the Groundwater Festival possible.
Habitat home sponsored by Thrivent Financial, Wells Fargo
We also salute Thrivent Financial and Wells Fargo for their contributions that made this Saturday’s dedication of a Habitat for Humanity home near Lincoln Elementary School possible.
Thrivent Financial helped the Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity apply for a national challenge grant to pay for half the cost to build a home. Additional funding, which equated to about 75% of the lot cost, came from Wells Fargo, whose employees also provide volunteer labor to Habitat.
The home will be dedicated in a ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Elementary School. The new four-bedroom home is located across the street from the school.
It will be the home of Cristina Terrazas and her family, who will purchase the home with a 0% interest loan, based on the cost to build. On each Habitat building project, volunteer labor reduces the cost, helping to make the home purchase possible.
Terrazas has completed the more than 500 hours of sweat equity required of each homebuyer family. Included in those hours were construction site work and 18 weeks of home ownership education.
We salute Thrivent and Wells Fargo, as well as Grand Island Habitat for Humanity, for coming together to make this home project possible.