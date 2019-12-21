A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the 46 Grand Island Senior High students who graduated at the midterm ceremony Thursday.
They did all the work necessary to graduate in the middle of the year so they can move forward with their lives a little early, whether they’re entering the fulltime workforce, going to college or the military.
As Superintendent Tawana Grover emphasized Thursday, it’s a diverse group who followed different paths to this major success and have different paths ahead of them. But they can all succeed through determination, perseverance and hard work.
And they can all contribute to their communities. Their high school diploma signifies that they have completed the coursework and training to be able to thrive in an ever-changing world.
But we also encourage them to recognize that learning is not something they will ever stop doing. Whether they’re continuing in school or not, they need to seize whatever opportunities they find to learn new skills, take up new pastimes and keep informed on their local, state and national governments so they can make informed decisions at the voting booth.
Congratulations and good look in everything you do.
Keeping alcohol out of hands of minors is important job
We also salute the businesses of Hamilton and Merrick counties that were visited during a recent Nebraska State Patrol alcohol inspection.
All 37 of the businesses inspected checked the minor’s identification and refused the sale of alcohol for a 100% compliance rate.
This success is rare. There is usually some business that fails to check the ID or doesn’t recognize that the customer is underage. Then the business is referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.
But all these businesses had successfully trained their clerks to only sell alcohol to people who are at least 21 years old.
“This is the result we love to see when our investigators conduct alcohol inspections,” said Capt. Russell Lewis, commander of Troop C. “Thanks to all of these businesses and the clerks for doing their part to prevent underage drinking.”
The State Patrol’s alcohol inspections are a necessary step in holding businesses responsible and keeping alcohol away from minors. They are funded in part with a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation — Highway Safety Office.
