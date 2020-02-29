A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to all those who have gotten more active this winter, increasing how much they exercise.
In recent years, concerns have arisen about how sedentary Americans have become. But across Grand Island, from the YMCA to the numerous private fitness centers, to the Conestoga Mall where people walk for fitness before the stores open, we are getting in our steps — even though the temperature outside is well below the freezing point.
For many, their newfound fitness obsession isn’t a fad. It comes from a realization that they can actually enjoy being more active. Exercising in groups provides camaraderie for mental health benefits as well as the physical health benefits. There may be some pain at first as we work muscles that haven’t been used in a while, but those who stick with it long enough to build a habit soon recognize that exercise produces endorphins that reduce pain and actually improve our mood. It could even make us feel euphoric and give us a more positive outlook on life.
So, if you have increased your activity, good for you. Enjoy. If you haven’t been getting much exercise, make the time for it. You’ll soon realize benefits from it.
And if you’re concerned about all the bugs going around out there, whether it’s the common cold, flu or the coronavirus, being healthy is one of the best things you can do to prevent sickness, along with getting a flu shot and staying away from people who are sick. Aerobic exercise helps increase your body’s natural virus-killing cells.
So get active and be healthy.
There’s still time to run for office
And we salute all those people who have filed to run for public office in Hall County.
Many incumbents have chosen not to run for re-election, so we need new county, city and school officials. But there are still some openings that have no one running in the May 12 primary.
Next Monday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to file. If you’ve been thinking about it, now’s the time to throw your hat in the ring.
