A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the late Ted George, who died last week at the age of 91 and was remembered at a funeral Tuesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
George was a Lexington native, but Grand Island had been his home since 1960 and he gave everything he had to getting baseball and softball programs started here for the Grand Island youths. He was responsible for creating the Northwest Community Baseball League, which evolved into Northwest Little League.
By 1972 the league had 250 boys and girls on 17 teams playing on six fields. It remains popular today, with 400 baseball players and 220 softball players.
He initially built ballfields to give kids a place to play. But he persuaded landowners to donate land to create a park that all ages could enjoy northwest of Grand Island. At first it was a Hall County park, dedicated in 1976 as Capital Heights Park, but as Grand Island grew it become a city park. In 1991 the Grand Island City Council changed its name to George Park.
George was always doing things for the betterment of Grand Island, his son, Randy, said.
“He loved everyone and was loved by everyone. He was just a very kind-hearted man,” he said.
George is the reason that baseball and softball are played at George Park, said Tony Chapman, president of Northwest Little League.
Younger kids play some of their games nearby. But, “Any kid who is basically 10 years or older plays every one of their games at George Park,” Chapman said.
We salute Ted George for all he did for the young people of Grand Island and know the four ballfields at George Park where kids have played ball for 50 years will continue his legacy for decades to come.