A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to all the people in our community who are doing whatever they can to spread a positive outlook during the coronavirus crisis and help those in need.
From a girl we heard about who created chalk art to tell anyone walking on her sidewalk that everything will be OK to people creating special birthday or anniversary messages for people quarantining themselves at home and the Lincoln Elementary School staff members who held a social distancing parade to get out and see their students and parents, Grand Islanders are finding ways to communicate more personally with each other, along with the regular telephone and social networking methods.
Residents of The Kensington and CountryHouse Residence made some paper hearts with positive messages that have been placed in windows around the city. They are a way for the residents, who are unable to have visitors, to communicate with people throughout the community. Also, the facilities are driving their residents around town in small groups so they can see the hearts. It’s a good way for them to get out for a short time without endangering their health.
The facilities have joined forces with Westridge Middle School to encourage people throughout Grand Island to create their own hearts and put them in their windows.
It was on Wednesday that the Lincoln School staff conducted their social distancing parade. Students lined their neighborhoods, holding up signs to communicate with their teachers as they drove by.
Just after Maxine Rathman woke up Tuesday, she got a phone call from her son, Doyle, asking her to open her curtain. When she looked outside, she found a surprise birthday greeting.
He and his four siblings had paid the company Card My Yard to give their mom a big congratulations on her 88th birthday. She lives in the independent living portion of Good Samaritan Society — Grand Island Village.
Later that day, they visited her by sitting on chairs on the cement patio outside her room, separated from their mother by a window. In addition to the colorful signs, someone wrote some happy messages on the nearby sidewalk.
These are just a few instances of the many ways we have been staying in touch during a trying time.
