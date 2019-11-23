A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the agricultural producers of Central Nebraska who work so hard to produce the food we will be eating during the Thanksgiving holiday, as well as throughout the year.
As Nebraska families gather for Thanksgiving, paying only slightly more than last year, farmers, who produce the holiday feasting abundance, will see another decline for the food they produce for the masses.
The American Farm Bureau Federation, in its 34th annual survey of Thanksgiving Day dinner table food costs, indicates the average cost of this year’s feast for 10 is $48.91, or less than $5.00 per person.
According to their survey, that is a 1-cent increase from last year’s average of $48.90.
From a different perspective, the National Farmers Union reported that farmers and ranchers take home just 12.1 cents from every dollar that consumers spend on their Thanksgiving dinner meals.
This has been a difficult weather year for farmers and ranchers, yet they continue to see their cost of production increase, while the prices for the commodities they produce decrease.
Earlier this week the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it began sending out the second series of payments through the 2019 Market Facilitation Program (MFP) aimed at assisting farmers suffering from our country’s trade wars.
According to the National Farmers Union survey, on average, farmers receive 14.6 cents of every food dollar consumers spend throughout the year, while more than 85 percent of food costs cover marketing, processing, wholesaling, distribution and retailing.
The farmer’s share is even lower for Thanksgiving food items, with wheat farmers averaging 3 cents on 12 dinner rolls that retail for $2.69, dairy producers receiving only $1.66 from a $4.59 gallon of milk, and turkey growers receiving just 6 cents per pound for their turkeys, retailing at $1.49.
As Thanksgiving approaches, we thank our farmers and ranchers for all they do to feed us and consumers across the world.
ACT score a sign of excellence
We also salute Jacob Kosmicki, a Grand Island Senior High senior who earned a perfect score on the ACT that he took last spring.
Kosmicki said the John Baylor ACT prep program offered through GISH helped prepare him for the test, specifically with the grammar portion of the test. He also prepared to get to this point by taking the test during his freshman and sophomore years at GISH.
When asked about advice for students on taking the ACT, he offered very good advice: Stay calm.
Kosmicki plans to major in either economics or finance in college, probably at Northwestern or the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
With the perfect ACT score, we’re sure he’ll be able to attend any school he chooses. We wish him the best in the future and salute his continued quest for excellence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.