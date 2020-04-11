A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Grand Island Senior High senior Madison Lane, the student representative on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education, who provided a student’s perspective on the district’s move to e-learning during the board’s meeting Thursday.
Lane makes a monthly report to the board, but she was put in an especially important position this month as she spoke for all her fellow students who have been thrust into a new method of learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She has stayed in contact with her classmates through instant messaging and she reported that they had some similar comments about enjoying working at their own pace and being back in a routine now that the district’s e-learning program is in place.
Lane reported that the teachers are doing well with staying in touch with the students. Also, the switch to e-learning came at a good time for the seniors who plan to enter college in the fall as it is helping them transition to the personal accountability they will need when they’re on their own on a college campus.
This has not been the ideal way to close out the school year for any of the students or teachers. But they are adapting and making the best of the situation.
We salute Lane and the entire administration of Grand Island Public Schools for all they’re doing to see that the learning continues.
Churches find way to celebrate
Also, on this Easter weekend, we salute all Grand Island’s churches, which have been working to stay in touch with their members during the coronavirus pandemic.
From livestreamed services and “virtual fellowship” through Zoom to drive-thru events, calling trees and individual outreach by phone and on social media, they are striving to make sure that everyone is OK and still share a celebration of this most holy time.
