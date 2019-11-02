A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Shawna Senff and Laura Johnson, who have been working hard to create a children’s museum in Grand Island and are almost ready to open for business.
Area children got a sneak peak at the Imagination City museum at the Conestoga Mall during a Halloween party there Tuesday.
The two teachers who work at Starr Elementary School have created the museum from the ground up. It provides play-based learning, physical activities and activities focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
Their goal has been to provide the community with a fun, safe and inviting educational environment designed to foster exploration, creativity, discovery and imagination.
There have been many volunteers who helped Senff and Johnson develop the museum and they have appreciated the monetary and in-kind support they have received from area businesses.
The museum is geared to children up to about 6 years old. Future plans are to develop the space next to the museum into another section for older children.
We salute them for taking on this big project and seeing it through to the point where it will be opening in November.
Christmas spirit arrives early with ‘Elf: The Musical’
We also salute the Grand Island Senior High students involved in presenting “Elf: The Musical” this weekend as their fall theater production.
Greg Ulmer, one of the production’s musical directors, said GISH is the first high school in Nebraska to perform “Elf: The Musical.” He said GISH fine arts has talented kids who can fill the roles in “Elf” and he thought it “fit perfect for us” to do.
The show premiered on Friday night and will be presented again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Sam Skalberg has the lead role of Buddy the Elf, who has been raised by elves at the North Pole after mistakenly crawling into Santa’s gift bag when he was a baby. When he grows up, Buddy ventures to New York City, where he hopes to find his birth father and spread the true meaning of Christmas to those around him.
Don’t expect the musical to be the same as the 2003 movie starring Will Ferrell that has become a Christmas classic. But it will be a treat for the audiences to see how the cast members develop the characters and put their own spin on the roles before other schools do this production.
If you don’t already have tickets, the price at the door is $20 for the main floor and $17 for the loge. During each of the shows, GISH fine arts will also be hosting a canned food drive to benefit Archepelagio, a new service at GISH that serves as a food pantry for students.
