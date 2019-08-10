A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Central Nebraska Humane Society for recent scheduling and animal care improvements.
Jacque Harvey, CNHS’s new executive director, announced last week that beginning Sept. 1 the Humane Society facility at 1312 Sky Park Road will open at 8 a.m. for strays and reclaims. This change coincides with an increasing demand and the agency’s overall mission to provide quality care for animals in the community.
Harvey is focusing the shelter’s efforts on providing the best possible care for the animals, so she has introduced a “quiet time,” when adoption halls are closed to activity, with lights out and music off. Research has shown that pets in shelters benefit greatly when they have at least an hour of down time during the day. They’re calmer and have less trouble with illness, ultimately making for happier animals.
Harvey said there has been a significant increase in adoptions; as well as owner reclaims. She attributed this to a recent change in the processes making it much more user friendly. In addressing those needs, she also felt it was important to increase the hours for stray and surrender drop-offs.
Currently, the Humane Society shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. To see animals available for adoption and learn more about the Central Nebraska Humane Society, visit www.centralnebraskahumanesociety.com, call (308) 385-5305 or visit the shelter during operating hours.
The Humane Society has had many issues during the past year, including a lot of turnover, but it is our hope that the agency has turned a corner and will continue to provide a quality shelter for abandoned, abused and neglected animals for many years to come.
Islanders help each other
We also salute all those in the community who have come together to respond to the devastation from Wednesday morning’s storm and help those less able to take care of the tree damage and other issues at their homes.
Over and over, we hear stories of people helping out their neighbors. This has been an extremely busy time for insurance agents and for business that provide tree and landscape services and we realize it will take several more weeks before all the debris around Grand Island is collected and disposed of. But we know that Grand Islanders will continue to work together to clean up, especially with so many people coming to town later this month for the Nebraska State Fair.