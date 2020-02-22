A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the area high school sophomores who have embarked on the Future Builders Challenge.
A total of 125 sophomores from seven area schools were identified as youths with the potential of becoming entrepreneurs. On Thursday they gathered at College Park for the Inspiration Rally to hear from speakers who can be role models for them as they seek to expand on their talents and knowledge that will help them become leaders in the business community right here in Central Nebraska.
This program has been developed by the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp., which is seeking to help area youths realize their potential and recognize that they can build their skills and successful careers without leaving Nebraska.
On March 20, there will be a Builder Boot Camp, a full-day event to explore strengths and identify initiatives and gaps in the economy/community. Then on March 23, there will be a Builder Pitch Challenge where the students will work with community mentors and pitch business ideas focused on improving our community.
This is an exciting program, both for the students chosen to participate and for the community as it will reap the benefits of preparing these students to become business leaders. Our community will be strengthened by keeping the young people who have the skill sets to lead it into the future right here and enabling them to use their innovative spirits to improve our quality of life.
Thank you to GIAEDC for developing and carrying out this program and good luck to the students as they embark on this challenge.
Engle dedicated to Catholic education
We also salute Jordan Engle, the Grand Island Central Catholic principal, who has been chosen to become the diocese superintendent, overseeing education policy for all 12 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Grand Island.
Engle has a big job ahead of him as he will continue to lead GICC as its principal, but will take on these additional duties beginning on July 1.
