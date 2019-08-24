A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Grand Island’s Central Nebraska Regional Airport.
Airline passenger traffic was 22% heavier in July than a year ago, with 6,537 passengers.
Mike Olson, the airport’s executive director, said Allegiant Air reported a 35% increase, American Airlines saw a 7% increase and charter flights saw a 90% increase.
He said the airport has seen positive growth for seven consecutive months and is on the course to have a record-breaking year with more than 70,000 enplanements.
Central Nebraska Regional Airport is a major factor in the favorable business climate in Hall County, providing an outlet for businesses to connect to flights throughout the United States and abroad with its daily flights between Grand Island and Dallas/Fort Worth.
Area residents also have enjoyed the abiility to fly from Grand Island to Las Vegas since Allegiant began its relationship with the local airport in 2008 and added Phoenix/Mesa flights a year later.
The airport also draws passengers from great distances who like the top-quality facilities it has added since opening its new terminal.
The airport’s continued success is good news for Central Nebraska.
Shuttles ensure fairgoers can get to the State Fair
We also salute the Nebraska State Fair for working to make sure that fairgoers are able to get to the fairgrounds throughout the fair’s 11-day run, despite the heavy rain the area has received this month.
Standing water and mud are limiting usable parking space on the fairgrounds, but shuttles are available at six sites around Grand Island, where fairgoers can park and get on an express bus going straight to the fairgrounds. Then, they can go back to the gate where they were dropped off at the end of their fair visit and ride a bus back to their vehicles.
Buses are running hourly, on the hour, from 9 a.m. to midnight. Fairgoers can get on a bus at:
— Sam’s Club
— The former ShopKo
— Conestoga Mall at 13th & Webb
— Conestoga Mall north of Sears
— College Park
— Walmart south
These are ADA-accessible buses that provide comfortable rides at no cost to fairgoers.
Fair officials have been mainly focused on customer service, wanting to make sure that the rain doesn’t keep people from enjoying all there is to offer at the Nebraska State Fair.