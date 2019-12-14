A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Daniel Kluska, a young man with Down syndrome who bowled a perfect game in the Wednesday Mixers League on Nov. 20 at Super Bowl.
Kluska, 24, comes from a family of bowlers, but he’s the first in the family to have a 300 game. Before the perfect game, his high score was 270.
He has been bowling since the third grade, when he and his father, Justin, joined a parent-child bowling league. The father and son continue to bowl together in the Wednesday Mixers.
Kluska also bowls in a Special Olympics league on Saturdays and competed this week in a regional Special Olympics tournament in Kearney.
We salute Kluska and wish him well in his quest for another perfect game.
Holiday plays good family fun
We also salute the cast and crew of two holiday theater presentations this weekend in Grand Island.
Grand Island Little Theatre is presenting “A Little House Christmas” at the College Park Auditorium, with the final shows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Live holiday music is being performed in the lobby before the show and during intermission. Kids have a chance to make their own Christmas ornaments and visit with Santa Claus during intermission as well. Plus, the audience may visit a hot chocolate bar, sponsored by Hy-Vee.
The cast of 10 for this family production includes a father and child from two families.
Steve Stein, 54, plays Charles “Pa” Ingalls and his 14-year-old daughter, Ava, plays Ingalls’ daughter, Laura. The other family duo is Jon Haack and his son, Zadin, of Palmer. The elder Haack plays Uncle George Ingalls. Zadin, 13, portrays Peter, who is Laura’s cousin.
Tickets may be purchased at Ace Hardware and Garden Center or Hy-Vee, by calling (308) 382-2586 or at the door. For more information, visit www.githeatre.org.
Another holiday production this weekend is the 16th annual presentation of “A Christmas Carol” at Grand Island Senior High. This play, in the GISH Little Theater, includes both students and community members.
Admission is free. Remaining presentations are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
“A Christmas Carol” has become a Grand Island holiday tradition, with some people playing the same role year after year. Other cast members look forward to playing different roles from year to year.
We salute these people from our community who have given up so much of their time preparing to present these plays for our enjoyment.
