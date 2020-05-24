Like graduations, Mother’s Day, Easter, prom and other spring events, Memorial Day will look different this year.
While there will be some flag-raising events, most ceremonies have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The solemn Memorial Day ceremonies are always an important reminder of sacrifices so many have made for this country. Hundreds of thousands have given their lives during more than two centuries to protect the freedoms that Americans enjoy.
Although there may not be ceremonies to attend, there are still ways to remember those who have died and to thank the veterans among us. Some virtual services will be held that could be watched. A thank-you card could be sent to a veteran you know.
Another remembrance is the placing of flowers on the graves of deceased family members and loved ones. This is still possible in one’s local area as long as social distancing is maintained, which should be able to easily be done in cemeteries.
There also are hopeful signs this Memorial Day. The pace of new COVID-19 cases has slowed down in Grand Island and Nebraska in general. Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced the easing of some restrictions.
Life won’t be back to normal, but it is trending the right direction.
However, it’s important for people, especially in Hall County, to be vigilant. Large gatherings such as Memorial Day cookouts shouldn’t be held this year.
Let’s remember that there have been more than 1,500 cases in the Grand Island area. Residents can’t let down on protections. Wear a face mask. Keep social distancing.
If residents do this and the trend in cases keeps going down, more restrictions will be lifted or eased in the coming weeks. But no one wants to see a setback in that trend that will prevent the easing and reopening.
It must be remembered that many people are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
As Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said this week, “I want us to get through the summer without a flare up, what they call a second wave, for health reasons but also because I want our schools to be able to open in August and I want our State Fair to be successful. If we have a flare up, that would put both of those goals at risk.”
Thank you to all of the veterans who have served this great country. Thank you also to the families of veterans who have also made great sacrifices.
It’s not the usual Memorial Day, but let’s take time to remember those veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice, while also doing what we can to keep each other safe from the coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.