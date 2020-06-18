Like cities all across the country, Grand Island is facing a revenue shortfall. Cities, along with states, depend on sales taxes for a large portion of their revenue.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic shut down many businesses that were considered nonessential. These businesses had no sales, except for possibly curbside delivery, so there weren’t any sales tax collected.
Grand Island is projecting a $1.76 million revenue loss for 2020.
However, the city also has not filled some positions and temporarily laid off others. It is expecting to save $939,000 by not filling these positions. These positions include not hiring a city attorney and receptionist, the library being closed for six weeks and the resulting reduction in workforce, Island Oasis not opening, Police Department vacancies, not opening some of the parks facilities and/or delayed openings, reduction and delayed hiring of seasonal staff and other department vacancy savings.
In addition, it has reduced operating expenses by $405,907 through some purchases not being made at this time, closures of facilities and the delayed opening of some facilities.
The city has done a good job managing its budget during the pandemic. However, a shortfall is to be expected, considering the widespread impact COVID-19 has had on the economy.
It’s not just the city suffering a shortfall. Many businesses were forced to close for several months. As a result, many people lost their jobs. Families have been hurting, too.
When looking at a projected 2021 budget, Finance Director Pat Brown said the projection has the city facing an expected shortfall of $240,000.
So the Grand Island City Council is faced with a decision on how to make up the shortfall. Because of the economy suffering, there are really only two choices: reduce expenses or take funds from the city’s cash reserves.
The city has already tightened its spending because of COVID-19. Whether it can continue to do so without substantially hurting city services and the quality of life is a crucial question. There is no doubt that in the current situation, every expense needs to be scrutinized.
A more plausible path may be to use some of the city’s $13 million in cash reserves.
It’s important that the city maintain a cash reserve to help in dire times. However, one could certainly argue that the coronavirus is an emergency, something unexpected that came upon the world and damaged the economy.
For now, as revenue projections become clearer, the city needs to continue to keep expenses down the best it can, but at the same time also make sure not to damage the city’s future and its ability to come back from the pandemic.
