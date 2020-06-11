U.S. regulators finally got tough on annoying robocalls with a fine this week.
The Federal Communications Commission issued a $225 million fine against two health insurance telemarketers. The telemarketers are accused of spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers.
Robocallers have been annoying people for decades. They call and call and mainly seek to take advantage of people, who give up on trying to fight calls and too many times people give in to the scams.
Telemarketers have a legitimate business, but they need to follow the law. The two companies being fined — Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom — are accused of faking the number their calls displayed in caller ID with the intent of deceiving consumers; purposefully called people who are on the Do Not Call list; and called people’s mobile phones without getting permission first. They also are accused of faking their calls to make it appear they came from other companies.
Telemarketers using deceptive practices need to pay a price. It’s not an innocent business. They disrupt people’s lives over and over again. It really is more than an annoyance. It’s terrible to not be able to feel safe answering your phone.
In the past year, phone companies have gotten more serious about clamping down on robocalls. However, way too many still are let through, leaving consumers to have to handle it themselves.
In fact, a new law is requiring phone companies to do more. For example, they must have a system to stop calls using fake numbers, which are called “spoofed” calls. They also must offer call-blocking tools at no cost.
Phone companies must not be allowed to let up on these measures. They must become more vigilant in blocking these calls for the sake of their customers. They owe it to their customers to not let their phones be a pipeline for fraud.
The FCC’s $225 million fine is its largest ever. The FCC should investigate telemarketing scams with rigor and start assessing more fines.
Americans’ phones should be protected from deception and scams. Those who violate the laws on robocalls should pay a heavy price financially or through court cases.
