The Hall County Board of Commissioners has sent a clear message in agreeing to send a letter of support to the federal government for local involvement in the resettlement of refugees.
The letter is needed because of Executive Order 13888 issued by President Donald Trump last September. Cities, counties and states now must consent to receive refugees in their communities. Roger Steele, the mayor of Grand Island, and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts have already consented, along with the county governments in Douglas and Lancaster counties and the mayors of Columbus, Lincoln and Omaha.
Audrey Lutz, executive director of the Multicultural Coalition, told the county board Tuesday that she expects Nebraska to receive 300 to 400 refugees, with about 100 of them being resettled in Grand Island.
Refugee resettlement comes with federal funding, so the federal government will not be sending refugees to Hall County without funding. Hall County board Chairwoman Pam Lancaster said this is a key part of the agreement.
“This would allow for some funding that would help resettle them,” Lancaster said.
Hall County’s immigrant and refugee residents help to provide a diverse community in which to raise our families and this improves our quality of life. It also is important that Nebraska and Hall County participate in providing new homes for people who have been forced from their homes because it’s too dangerous for them to stay in their countries of birth.
President Trump’s action has made the process a little more cumbersome for local governments, requiring this extra step and more paperwork, but it’s important that we stand up and say, yes, America is a country with a long history of providing homes for refugees from around the world and will continue to do so. This is good for the refugees and it is good for our nation, our state and our local communities.
