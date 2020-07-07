On June 30, the Nebraska Public Service Commission issued a long-anticipated response to a Grand Island hearing held last February to address citizen concerns regarding blocked rail crossings.
The daylong hearings in the Hall County board room produced significant evidence that the three rail companies operating in and around the community were tying up rail crossings frequently and often for excessive periods of time. One 18-year resident living on North Road testified that, in late December, the crossing near her home was blocked more than 57 hours over a span of 100 hours.
Grand Island sits along one of the world’s busiest rail corridors, with 130 or more Union Pacific or Burlington Northern trains traversing the community every day. Complaints were also tied to rail crossing blockages on Capital Avenue by The Central Nebraska Railroad.
At many crossings, the trains, some measuring one and half miles in length, may be separated by just 20 minutes. Aside from the inconvenience of motorists having to wait for fast trains, slow trains or trains idling for undetermined lengths of time, the public safety risks are serious. Blockages encountered by emergency responders are frequent ,and motorists are often compelled to try to beat the train while pedestrians, including school childre,n will tempt fate by scrambling between stalled train cars. The loud clanging bells of idling trains were cited as another annoyance.
The Commission had hoped the three railroads could reach a solution to the blocked crossings; however, that did not happen.
PSC Chairwoman Mary Ridder said, “Without a resolution by the parties involved, we are left with no other option than to make our decision based upon the evidence and testimony presented to us and proceed with filing a formal complaint.”
A formal complaint for violation of Commission Rule 002.09D will be drafted by the PSC Transportation Department and sent to BNSF, CNRR and UPRR. Upon receipt of the formal complaint, the parties will have 20 days to respond.
It will be interesting to see if the PSC will be successful in holding the railroad companies accountable. Federal law is stacked against state and local jurisdictions.
With rail traffic burgeoning over the years, Grand Island has become one of greatest choke points in the U.S. A case in point involves BNSF’s decision back in 2011 to double track the area in town along its elevated track, but then decided to pull the plug on the $90 million project when coal volume dropped.
As a result of that decision and other forms of negligence, rail congestion worsens, and the community suffers the added inconvenience while highly profitable railroads avoid making the needed infrastructure and technological investments to fix the problems.
Frustrated residents now have another avenue to register their complaints. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) recently announced it has established a new, dedicated webpage for the public and law enforcement to report blocked highway-rail grade crossings.
The FRA Blocked Crossing webpage can be found at www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings. The FRA requests specific information from users reporting blocked crossings — including date, time, location and duration.
This data will only lead to constructive remedies if enough people make the effort to register their complaints.
