Over the past 10 or 15 years the Hall County Board of Commissioners have received numerous complaints from county residents related to trains blocking or parking across multiple intersections, sometimes for an extended length of time.
Residents living close to the tracks have also complained about clanging bells and children crawling through idle trains trying to get to or from school.
Fire and law enforcement officials have noted that it is a matter of time before a tragedy occurs due to the parked trains.
Regulations are in place to limit the amount of time trains can block roadways; however, complaints to the railroad companies have fallen on deaf ears. Most area residents have encountered intersections blocked by idling trains for undetermined lengths of time. Some reports have noted trains parked as long as 27 hours. Frustrated drivers waiting for trains to move will often backtrack to find some other way around.
As a matter of practice emergency responders avoid some intersections where blockages commonly occur.
Grand Island sits on one of the busiest rail corridors in the world, which compounds the severity of the risk to public safety, inconvenience and detriment to the quality of life for local residents.
Since law enforcement has had no real recourse to cite the operators of the trains, the county commissioners took the matter to the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC).
The Public Service Commission was established in 1885 to regulate the railroads operating in Nebraska. In 1909 the PSC was adopted as a state agency with expanded oversight for telecommunications carriers, natural gas jurisdictional utilities, major oil pipelines, high voltage electric transmission lines and other public services.
The PSC will hold a public hearing in the Hall County board room starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 5.
Local residents who have had bad experiences and frustrations with trains blocking intersections are urged to come to the PSC hearing and voice their concerns.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners are to be commended for taking this long standing, unresolved issue before the PSC. We hope the railroad companies operating in the region will take action to improve public safety and the quality of life in our community.
