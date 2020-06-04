Protests have gripped the nation over the past week. In city after city across the country, marchers have come out to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
Protests have also been seen in Nebraska, with large ones in Omaha and Lincoln. Protests also have been held in Grand Island the last three nights and in Kearney.
Peaceful protests have been fine and it’s good for people to express their First Amendment rights. And what happened to Floyd deserves outrage.
However, the looting and violence that has taken place in some cities is inexcusable. Those businesses had nothing to do with Floyd’s death. Looters see it just as an opportunity to get “free” stuff by stealing it from others.
The organizers of the Grand Island protests have done a good job of communicating with Grand Island police. The police and the protesters have worked well to keep the demonstrations peaceful.
The only difficulty has been from outside people seeking to provoke demonstrators. Others have joined the protests late in the night and caused some skirmishes.
The peaceful protesters need to continue to keep violence out of their demonstrations. If they do, their message of justice for all and that black lives matter will come across loud and clear. Violence will only cloud their message.
This has been seen across the country. The violence has gotten the attention. Without the violence, the large protests would have carried an even more powerful message.
The demonstrations, though, have gotten a point across. Politicians and people of differing political views have spoken out against want happened to Floyd, a black man. Video of the incident clearly shows that Floyd was saying that he couldn’t breathe, yet a police officer still kept his knee on his neck, leading to Floyd’s death.
This isn’t acceptable treatment of anyone, no matter the color of their skin.
Police departments throughout the country have acknowledged this, which is an important step forward.
Leaders in this country, including President Trump, need to work to bring the country together. Certainly they need to speak out against the violence, but they also shouldn’t say things that will incite it.
Peaceful protests are fine. Being outraged at what happened to Floyd is fine, but that anger needs to be channeled in the proper way in a peaceful manner.
The country has also been through an unprecedented difficult time with the coronavirus. The protests have just added to the difficulties.
Let’s hope demonstrations stay peaceful so the country can recover from COVID-19 and correct the mistakes and attitudes that led to Floyd’s death.
