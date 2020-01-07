The Legislature begins its 60-day session Wednesday with two familiar issues at the top of its agenda: property tax relief and prisons.
With the state seeing an uptick in tax revenue, Gov. Pete Ricketts is pushing to have most of that revenue be put toward adding to the property tax credit relief fund.
With this being a short session, adding to the relief fund may be the best approach. In the past, we’ve advocated for structural reform to Nebraska’s tax system. Without more state funding for education, it’s hard to see how the state will accomplish a significant reduction in property taxes, especially for ag producers, who are hit hard by the current tax system.
It appears the Legislature’s Revenue Committee isn’t giving up on a bigger plan. The Omaha World-Herald reported that the committee has been meeting to come up with a proposal and are discussing it with the governor.
The plan would use the excess revenue to increase state aid to K-12 schools and reduce property taxes by decreasing the valuation level used for funding schools. Farmland would be taxed at 55% of its actual value, down from the current 75%, and residential and commercial properties would be taxed at 85% of their value, down from the current 100%.
The sticking point with the plan, though, is whether to place additional tax and spending limits on school districts than what already exists.
Whether such a plan can be agreed upon is yet to be seen. The Legislature may have to settle on incremental reductions through increasing the property tax credit relief fund.
But it would still be good, though, to see Nebraska lawmakers have a serious discussion about tax reform in the state.
On prisons, the state is facing a deadline. The governor must declare a prison overcrowding “emergency” if prison overcrowding doesn’t drop to at least 140% of capacity by July 1, according to state law. The state is currently at 157% of its design capacity and holds 2,006 more inmates than the design capacity.
Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha has proposed building a new 300-bed work release facility in Omaha to help alleviate overcrowding. It is a proposal worth considering. The state has added beds and expanded facilities during the last few years, but it may have to consider doing more.
The question is whether there is enough funding for an estimated $40 million facility as well as providing the sought-after property tax relief.
Other issues facing senators are a business tax incentive plan and Medicaid expansion, which voters approved in 2018.
As always, it seems like there are plenty of places to spend revenue, with uncertainty of what tax revenue will look like in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.