Dramatic increases in some property tax assessments have bewildered and frustrated many Hall County property owners.
The assessor’s office has been lax in keeping up with reassessments over many years. Assessor Kristi Wold told the Hall County Board of Commissioners that her office has been playing catch-up to comply with state requirements. Complete property reappraisals are required to be done every six years, and it has been much longer since reappraisals have been done.
While some property valuations have remained the same or slightly higher, others have received notices of increases of as much as 150% and more.
The primary cause of angst comes from the sudden surprise of large tax increase notices coming in the wake of the COVID-19-driven economic downturn.
Commercial property appears to have been targeted for the steepest increases. Commercial property owners protested the severe hikes at the last county board meeting and again at a special meeting with local state Sens. Dan Quick, Curt Friesen and Steve Halloran in attendance. The open meeting was hosted last Wednesday by Hall County Commissioners Pam Lancaster and Gary Quandt at the Chocolate Bar.
The property owners in attendance voiced a willingness to pay their fair share of taxes and would support fair and reasonable reassessments if the adjusted taxes were “stairstepped” across several tax years. Other counties have taken a phased-in approach when large adjustments were needed.
The forum with the senators was constructive and their presence was greatly appreciated. Though it was noted that the Legislature could do little in the short term to remedy the problem, the conversation touched on a few salient points. It was noted that Nebraska’s reliance on property taxes is embedded in the state Constitution that calls for the state’s taxing authority to levy property taxes in a uniform and proportional manner.
Sen. Friesen noted that many county assessors across the state use their discretion in levying property taxes, as state statutes are open to a degree of interpretation. He also noted that Nebraska’s agricultural property tax assessments are the highest in the nation. He serves on the revenue committee and has worked hard on tax reform over the years.
Sen. Halloran is working on an alternative tax solution that would replace property taxes with a consumption tax. This idea has merit as it would address the inequities with the state’s current tax policy. The consumption tax also would replace the inheritance tax, income and corporate taxes. There are obvious downsides to this tax approach; however, Nebraska’s tax system is one of the most onerous and noncompetitive in the nation and reform is long past due.
The county assessor and some commissioners have been dismissive of the backlash they have received from property owners. They would better serve the public by being more attuned to the effect that extraordinary tax increases will have on taxpayers, the community and school district.
Landlords will have to pass on the cost of the added taxes to their tenants. In the case of the community’s largest holder of rental properties, that could mean a $45 per month rental increase on a $600 to $695 lease. This will force many people out of their homes. Grand Island has a severe shortage of low-income rental units. The effect will be felt in the business community and the nonprofit support network.
Additionally, higher property taxes will result in less state aid for local school districts in the county.
Property owners who feel their tax assessments are too high have until June 30 to file a protest. So far, more than 230 protests have been filed. Protest forms can be found on the county’s website — hallcountyne.gov — or picked up at the county assessor’s office.
