A visit this past week by Hall County board members and the Independent provided a firsthand look at Smart Soil’s aerobic waste recycling process.
The conditional use permit site is located in the remote rolling hills of western Hall County near the city’s landfill operation on 170 acres of grassland.
Andrew Woitaszewski, a farmer in the area, has devoted more than seven years to his vision to establish a cutting-edge recycling facility designed to convert large volumes of organic waste from local manufacturers and municipalities into usable fertilizer for area grain farmers.
The greatest volume of waste would be comprised of paunch and grit from the JBS plant. A few weeks into the 90-day test period, Woitaszewski had two days volume of JBS waste material arranged in windrows about 4 feet high and 10 feet wide. The windrows are turned approximately every 48 hours and covered with clay or sawdust. The covered organic material reaches 140 to 160 degrees as bacteria works to break down the organic material.
Clay is abundantly found on the property and makes an ideal covering for the biowaste. In fact, visitors are surprised to find very little odor and flies present even when standing alongside the windrows. If flies become a bigger issue as the facility adds more windrows, insecticide can be used similar to that used at feedlots to control them.
Woitaszewski also has an ambitious plan to contain water runoff from the hilly ground. He proposes to build a lagoon in a basin downhill from the facility that could hold 90 acre feet of water; enough capacity to hold 40 inches of rain or more — more than the area has ever received in a year.
The recycling facility is also located on high ground, some 125 feet above the groundwater level, so potential contamination of the groundwater is not a viable threat.
The trial is receiving a lot of attention from other interests across the country and from as far away as Europe.
Woitaszewski is passionate about the potential to resolve a longstanding problem in dealing with a large volume of animal waste byproducts in a way that produces an affordable commodity that can be reused.
He hopes to add an education component to the composting facility if he is successful in winning a permanent permit from the county.
We recognize the ingenuity and tenacity of this young entrepreneur and hope his project takes root in Hall County.
Interested parties are encouraged to contact Woitaszewski for a personal tour of the test site.
