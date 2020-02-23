Some 30 years ago the city of Grand Island began weighing options to address the inevitable time when the Grand Island Cemetery would be completely filled.
In the year 2000 the city had the good foresight to purchase 22 acres of land just northwest of the cemetery for future expansion. The land was once the site of the world’s largest livestock auction operations. It was leveled, developed and irrigated to accommodate public youth sports fields to be used in the interim until it would be repurposed as an annex to the city cemetery.
The athletic skills of thousands of area children have been honed on the well-maintained Webb Road sports fields.
In addition to the Webb Road property, the city has also considered the newly acquired veterans home property on Capital Avenue as a possible place for cemetery expansion. In 2016 Confluence consultants of Des Moines, Iowa, presented a master plan of expansion options.
Over time, cost considerations, logistics and other issues confounded the effort to settle on a solid option for expansion. Most recently, the city developed a draft of a cemetery expansion plan on the veterans home property that included roads, landscaping, facilities and other amenities and provided space for potential expansion of the Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
City staff, led by Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy, has been hard at work looking deeper into new options. They thoroughly analyzed cemetery space inventory, burial records, trends and the projected capacity of the existing cemetery site. The cemetery as currently managed, is on track to run out of space in five years.
At Tuesday night’s Grand Island City Council study session, McCoy presented a compelling case to extend the life of the cemetery by pursuing a number of innovative strategies.
McCoy, recognizing the increasing trend for more cremations and decreasing trend for flat surface marker burial plots, devised changes that could accommodate as many as 320 additional burials.
The older section of the city cemetery south of Stolley Park Road has five east-west gravel divider roads that could be removed and developed into 1,160 additional burial plots with little impact on access.
McCoy and staff took a hard look at abandoned and unused burial plots. He reported that in 1969 a notice of apparent abandonment was published involving approximately 1,500 spaces. Of those, currently 1,218 spaces remaining unclaimed. Staff has identified an additional 2,066 spaces that have been inactive since the 1930s. Nebraska law allows cities and cemetery districts to reclaim unused abandoned cemetery lots after owners and heirs have been given a year to claim the plots.
If all of these strategies are pursued, a total of 5,138 potential spaces could be utilized, extending the life of the existing Grand Island Cemetery out as long as 35 years.
We applaud McCoy and his staff for their innovative ideas to solve a long-standing community concern. If adopted by the council, the initiatives will save the city’s taxpayers a great deal of money while possibly preserving one of the city’s most well-kept and used sports complexes.
