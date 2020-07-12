Both Grand Island Public Schools and Northwest Public Schools plan to resume in-person classes in August. But both districts also recognize that school will not be business as usual as the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a concern.
That means masks will be worn by everyone in the GIPS buildings. It also means that parents who want their children to be educated virtually can choose that option.
Face coverings may only be removed for meals or at the request of a staff member. The first face covering will be provided by GIPS free of charge. GIPS said if a student comes in without one, they will be provided one, but expectations are that students only be provided one face covering by the district and use it daily.
GIPS has 80,000 face masks on hand and 20,000 more on the way free of charge from the state.
If a parent wishes for their child to do e-learning, rather than in-person learning, they needs to fill out a form at www.gips.org/fall2020 by July 17. Once a student opts into e-learning, they will be asked to continue through the end of the first trimester for students in K-8 and the end of the first semester for high school students.
By Thursday evening, the district already had received more than 100 requests for e-learning enrollment. The virtual and in-person calendar and curriculum will be the same.
This is still a time of uncertainty and both Grand Island’s public school districts are recognizing that and preparing in case they need to change plans before school starts on Aug. 12 at GIPS and Aug. 13 at Northwest. But they also are trying to provide their students and families a sense of stability.
With the Central District Health Department now in Phase 3 of the state’s directed health measure, there is hope that schools will be able to open on schedule and children will be able to participate in school activities this fall.
Grand Island’s families must keep their children’s health and safety as their No. 1 priority, but we also must put our trust in our school districts’ administrators as we near the new school year. They want to provide their students the best education possible and in-person education is the ultimate goal, but they also recognize the need to be flexible.
Regular health checks also will become routine in the schools as they try to minimize the possibility of a sick child infecting other students. GIPS staff members will check temperatures of students at least once a day at school. Parents also are urged to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms, such as coughing and/or sudden loss of taste or smell. Students who have a temperature of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit need to stay home until their fever is gone.
If a child at school is found to have a fever, having everyone wearing face coverings will go a long way toward preventing exposure to the coronavirus.
Teresa Anderson, health director for the Central District, said if a child tests positive for COVID-19 and was in the classroom, CDHD will do a case contact investigation. But if everyone with whom the child came in contact was wearing a mask, it’s unlikely that they will be affected.
It’s also important to note that GIPS has established a COVID-19 symptom response team that includes GIPS Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter, campus principals and the district’s head nurse. The team will be activated whenever a student or staff member has any symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19.
Prevention is the most important step, but the district also is preparing to be able to respond appropriately if someone does get sick.
The key to helping our children adapt to the changes in their schools and still remain safe will be stability and routine.
