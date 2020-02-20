“When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water.”
Benjamin Franklin, (1706-1790), Poor Richard’s Almanac
Beneath the bountiful fields of Nebraska’s vast farm and ranch lands rests one of the world’s richest natural wonders — the Ogallala Aquifer. The aquifer is a sea of pure, fresh water that sprawls across parts of eight states, from South Dakota to Texas. This water resource is the insurance policy that protects many of the states’ ranchers and farmers against the ravages of drought.
In total, $20 billion a year in food and fiber draw life from the aquifer.
The formation of Natural Resource Districts (NRDs) followed by necessity in the wake of widespread irrigation well drilling during the dry 1970s. With no regulation, farmers were applying as much as 3 feet of water on acreage during the growing season. The effect on groundwater levels was immediate and alarming.
Though the dry years are a distant memory for most of Nebraska’s producers, the state’s 23 NRDs have also proven their value in this time of historic precipitation as they provide flood protection along with a wide range of other benefits.
Resource management was officially established in the state with the Ground Water Management Act of 1975. No other state in the nation has Nebraska’s unique relationship between ground and surface water. The first groundwater NRD in the nation was established in the Republican River basin and many pioneering natural resource management programs have subsequently spun out of Nebraska’s NRDs.
Working with landowners, producers, power companies, state, local and federal agencies, conservation groups and other stakeholders, Nebraska’s NRDs have made great strides in balancing the needs of ag producers, wildlife and endangered species habitat, and recreational users well into the future.
Partnerships with producers have resulted in significant progress in taking acreage out of irrigation. For example, some 16,000 acres of farmland have been converted between the Republican and Platte river drainage basins.
Lyndon Vogt of the Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD) spoke in Grand Island recently about the flood control projects that helped avert disaster during last year’s floods. The CPNRD covers 11 counties along the Platte River system. During the past 30 years the CPNRD has invested more than $50 million in water diversion and retention projects that have already recovered their cost in terms of the damage that would have been rendered to thousands of homes and businesses, as well as 10s of thousands of acres of productive land and habitat.
The CPNRD also does an excellent job of educating the public about the importance of protecting the quality and quantity of our precious water resources. Their outreach extends to some 30,000 students from kindergarten through college.
The CPNRD recently received a report on water levels at 363 monitoring wells. The report showed that there was a districtwide gain of 0.76 feet from Gothenburg to Columbus. The increase is especially notable because levels usually recede this time of year. So far, the long range forecast does not call for a repeat of last year’s snowy, rainy winter and spring.
We applaud the CPNRD for the great work they are doing to protect our natural resources, educate the public, mitigate flooding and collaborate with stakeholders for a brighter, sustainable future.
