The U.S. Small Business Administration ceased accepting new Paycheck Protection Program applications last Thursday when the $349 billion in funds were dispensed in just two weeks. Thousands of small business loan applications remain in the pipeline after the money ran out. Further funding will hopefully come soon if Congress can advance the $450 billion relief agreement for small businesses, reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress created the PPP last month as part of a $2.2 trillion rescue bill to stave off mass layoffs as economic activity world-wide dramatically stalled in the wake of business closures and other drastic social-distancing measures intended to halt the spread of the disease.
The president and Congress are to be commended for taking this swift action to mitigate the long-term harmful impact on the U.S. workforce and small business. Small businesses employ 54.4 million people, about 57.3 percent of the U.S. private workforce.
Out of $450 billion being considered in the next round of relief, $310 billion would be earmarked for paycheck protection. The compromise also includes $75 billion in assistance for hospitals and $25 billion to expand nationwide testing for the virus.
The PPP loans will cover 2.5 month’s of payroll expenses to businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees. If 75% of the loan disbursement is spent on employees by June 30, the loan becomes forgivable. Loan amounts not forgiven carry a 1% interest rate and a two-year term.
Democrats have blocked the Republican plan to provide more funding for the small-business program, holding out for inclusion of other uses for the money such as relief funding for state and local governments, food assistance, and funding for hospitals and testing efforts.
Funding for testing and relief for hospitals has been added in a compromise. Consideration for other relief efforts will be the focus of future legislation.
The urgency, however, in regard to the small business crisis is to inject more funding into the small business loan program to protect jobs, families, and the main street economy.
A bipartisan effort is already underway to put together the next relief package as soon as the current one is authorized.
The Senate was scheduled to meet on Monday to advance the relief deal. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D., Md.) has advised members that the House could vote on an agreement as early as Tuesday.
In the meantime, the SBA offers other programs for small businesses in distress such as its Main Street Lending Program, Emergency Injury Disaster Loans, and traditional 7a program. But the EIDL program has also been overwhelmed by applications far behind the $10 billion allocated. It is limiting loans to $1,000 per employee.
The SBA also urges PPP borrowers in a holding pattern to keep circling.
They pledge to continue processing the PPP loans to provide the critical support necessary to the many small businesses still in need of assistance. They advise business owners to remain in contact with their lenders and be sure to have the documentation necessary to complete their PPP application as soon as Congress appropriates additional funding to continue the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.