The unveiling this week of a new 911 Emergency Management and Communications Center for Grand Island and Hall County puts the city and county in a good position for well into the future.
The state-of-the-art facility is designed to take emergency calls and coordinate the response to any kind of disaster that could occur, such as a tornado, flood, fire or just a call for an ambulance, police or a fire crew. All 911 calls come into the center.
In addition, it has training/meeting rooms for emergency responders and for coordinating responses.
But most importantly, the new center allows the old emergency center in the basement of City Hall to serve as a backup. For years, Emergency Management Director Jon Rosenlund has expressed fears that if the emergency management center was knocked out of commission by a fire, tornado, chemical spill or some other calamity, Hall County and Grand Island would be left without any emergency communications capabilities.
The new center, along with the old center as a backup, now makes that unlikely.
The old center is in downtown Grand Island, while the new center is on the northwest end of the city at 1210 North Road. That separation is important.
The strength and structure of the new center also make it unlikely to be knocked out of commission. The center is built to withstand a F-3 tornado and winds of 158 to 206 mph. It has a concrete roof and reinforced concrete walls.
So the center is built to last and should serve Grand Island and Hall County for a long time.
That is important for a growing community such as Grand Island and for the quality of life in a city. A city needs to have quality and efficient emergency response for residents to feel safe. The new center helps address that concern.
There are, though, other aspects to emergency response. That was shown in the debate earlier this year about adding another ambulance crew to prevent delays in response times.
But the new 911 center is good for the county and city and puts it in a safe situation. Rosenlund lobbied hard for the new center over the years and city leadership displayed good foresight in approving it.
Years from now when Grand Island and Hall County residents look back on it, they’ll say the $3.5 million the new center cost was money that was well spent.
