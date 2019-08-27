It was amazing how fast conditions spiraled downward at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva.
Just two years ago the center received a perfect score in an accreditation audit.
But then last week all of the girls were moved out of the center after reports of mold in the buildings, holes in the walls, exposed wiring, malfunctioning fire locks and other deficiencies. Some solitary confinement rooms had no lights.
The center in Geneva serves girls who have gotten in trouble with the law and are sent there by the courts. The girls have now been moved to the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney that serves boys who have been in trouble with the law.
The debilitating conditions at the Geneva center are disheartening. But what is most troubling is that it took a surprise visit by three state senators and a deputy state ombudsman to bring the conditions to light. The public had been kept in the dark about the troubling conditions.
This should have never happened. The Department of Health and Human Services is in charge of the center and the maintenance is handled by the State Department of Administrative Services.
During Gov. Pete Ricketts administration HHS has improved greatly in its services and in reducing wait times. However, what happened at Geneva is a disgrace. Wasn’t there anyone watching the center who could have stopped the decline? Where was everyone?
Buildings where vulnerable children are being housed and educated should have been a priority for the state to repair. The work shouldn’t have been delayed, no matter what the cost.
Services at the center also had suffered, according to reports. Girls were spending hours watching TV and playing cards. They weren’t able to go outside.
The reason, officials say, is because of a severe staff shortage. The center has had trouble hiring and keeping staff, similar to the situation at other state institutions such as state prisons.
The staffing shortage has then led to programs being curtailed. Training for both the staff and the girl residents has diminished.
Another issue officials point to is that the girls being sent there have more severe mental health and behavioral problems. This has made it more difficult for staff to cope, leading to greater turnover.
There’s no doubt that the struggles at the Geneva center are real and difficult to solve. However, that doesn’t excuse the lack of oversight and maintenance at the center that allowed it to deteriorate so far and so fast.
The state must act quickly to remedy the situation and get the center back on the right track.